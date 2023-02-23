Spc. Sheriff Sulay Suliman, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, guides a new soldier to the Muslim faith during Ablution, a process to show cleanliness before daily prayer at the Spiritual Life Center on Caserma Ederle.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 10:48
|Photo ID:
|7652260
|VIRIN:
|230220-O-GS972-897
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy [Image 3 of 3], by Stefanie Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT