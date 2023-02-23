Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy [Image 3 of 3]

    Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Stefanie Mosley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Spc. Sheriff Sulay Suliman, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, guides a new soldier to the Muslim faith during Ablution, a process to show cleanliness before daily prayer at the Spiritual Life Center on Caserma Ederle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 10:48
    Photo ID: 7652260
    VIRIN: 230220-O-GS972-897
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy [Image 3 of 3], by Stefanie Mosley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    stronger together target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT