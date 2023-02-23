Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy [Image 2 of 3]

    Paratrooper leads Islamic group at U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, ITALY

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Stefanie Mosley 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    A group of Muslim Soldiers listen to a short sermon from Sgt. Mustaan Lukuman Lamin during a daily prayer service at the Spiritual Life Center on Caserma Ederle.

