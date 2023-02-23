Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Black History Month 5K run, walk [Image 6 of 6]

    Black History Month 5K run, walk

    MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force service members, spouses and family, stand at the finish line of the Black History Month 5K run and walk, Feb. 23, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Participants celebrated at the finish as a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft flew overhead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 09:16
    Photo ID: 7651963
    VIRIN: 230223-F-XA271-1545
    Resolution: 4180x2781
    Size: 5.84 MB
    Location: MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black History Month 5K run, walk [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Black History Month 5K run, walk
    Black History Month 5K run, walk
    Black History Month 5K run, walk
    Black History Month 5K run, walk
    Black History Month 5K run, walk
    Black History Month 5K run, walk

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    Fitness
    Running
    USAF
    100ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT