Black History Month 5K run, walk

U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Capt.) Benjamin Mattocks, 100th Air Refueling Wing, cheers on participants during the Black History Month 5K run and walk, Feb. 23, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Mattocks volunteered as a road guard to protect runners from oncoming traffic during the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023