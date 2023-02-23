U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Zinzo, 100th Operations Group unit training manager, sprints towards the finish line with his dog Hades during the Black History Month 5K run and walk, Feb. 23, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. This was Zinzo and Hades’ first 5K run together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 09:16
|Photo ID:
|7651961
|VIRIN:
|230223-F-XA271-1490
|Resolution:
|4931x3281
|Size:
|9.36 MB
|Location:
|MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Black History Month 5K run, walk [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
