Black History Month 5K run, walk

U.S. Air Force service members, spouses and family, start the first section of the Black History Month 5K run and walk, Feb. 23, 2023, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. Multiple volunteers ensured runners were protected from traffic on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

