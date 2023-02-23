Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix - K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (K9TCCC) MSTC 16 Feb 2023 [Image 3 of 4]

    Fort Dix - K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (K9TCCC) MSTC 16 Feb 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from the 7538th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support (MDVSS), Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst (JB MDL) Branch Veterinary Services, and West Point Branch Veterinary Services, conduct K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (K9TCCC) training at the USASA Fort Dix Medical Simulation Training Center on 16 FEB 2023. (Photos are credited to SGT Williams and SPC Barrera from Public Health Activity Fort Belvoir)

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 07:31
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    JB MDL MSTC Army Veterinary Service K9 Fort Dix

