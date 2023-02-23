The 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit demonstrates their take-down abilities during an Armed Forces Entertainment tour with the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 8, 2023. The cheerleaders' visit was intended to raise morale at the bases they visited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2023 Date Posted: 02.27.2023 06:23 Photo ID: 7651841 VIRIN: 230208-F-UN299-942 Resolution: 2400x1597 Size: 651.31 KB Location: AE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders Visit Al Dhafra Air Base, by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.