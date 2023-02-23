The 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron K-9 unit demonstrates their take-down abilities during an Armed Forces Entertainment tour with the Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 8, 2023. The cheerleaders' visit was intended to raise morale at the bases they visited. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sabatino DiMascio/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2023 06:23
|Photo ID:
|7651841
|VIRIN:
|230208-F-UN299-942
|Resolution:
|2400x1597
|Size:
|651.31 KB
|Location:
|AE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Baltimore Ravens Cheerleaders Visit Al Dhafra Air Base, by SSgt SABATINO DIMASCIO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
