AASAB honors Black History Month

Members at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, compete against each other in a trivia night to celebrate Black History Month Feb. 24, 2023. The trivia night aimed to educate players about black history in a fun and inclusive way. (Courtesy Photo)
