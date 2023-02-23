Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AASAB honors Black History Month

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, compete against each other in a trivia night to celebrate Black History Month Feb. 24, 2023. The trivia night aimed to educate players about black history in a fun and inclusive way. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, AASAB honors Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

