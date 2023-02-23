Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AASAB honors Black History Month [Image 3 of 5]

    AASAB honors Black History Month

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    02.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Damarius Maxwell, a 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron armorer, poses for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Feb. 24, 2023. AASAB celebrated Black History Month by hosting several events focused on the many contributions different black historical figures have made. (U.S. Air Force illustration by Senior Airman Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 03:45
    Photo ID: 7651744
    VIRIN: 230227-F-IL807-1090
    Resolution: 940x788
    Size: 296.29 KB
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    This work, AASAB honors Black History Month [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    386 AEW
    Black History Month
    Kuwait
    ASAB

