Marines of the Battle Color Detachment begin their annual ceremonial training in Yuma, Arizona.

Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, practice their musical sequence during the Battle Color Detachment’s annual ceremonial training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2023. "The Commandant's Own" combines contemporary songs and traditional marching music with uniquely choreographed drill movements in a program entitled "Music in Motion." The Marines train to impeccable and extraordinary standards, refining their skills in preparation for their west coast tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

