    Marines of the Battle Color Detachment begin their annual ceremonial training in Yuma, Arizona. [Image 6 of 8]

    Marines of the Battle Color Detachment begin their annual ceremonial training in Yuma, Arizona.

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, practice their musical sequence during the Battle Color Detachment’s annual ceremonial training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2023. The Commandant's Own" combines contemporary songs and traditional marching music with uniquely choreographed drill movements in a program entitled "Music in Motion." The Marines train to impeccable and extraordinary standards, refining their skills in preparation for their west coast tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 01:30
    Photo ID: 7651665
    VIRIN: 230219-M-DT244-1068
    Resolution: 7071x5464
    Size: 28.41 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines of the Battle Color Detachment begin their annual ceremonial training in Yuma, Arizona. [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

