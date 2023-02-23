Marines of the Battle Color Detachment begin their annual ceremonial training in Yuma, Arizona.

Corporal William S. Buffington, rifle inspector, Silent Drill Platoon, conducts a rifle inspection with Lance Cpl. Justin T. Beam, rifleman, during the Battle Color Detachment’s annual ceremonial training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb. 19, 2023. The Marines train to impeccable and extraordinary standards, refining their skills in preparation for their west coast tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

