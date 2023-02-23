Marines of the Battle Color Detachment begin their annual ceremonial training in Yuma, Arizona.

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon execute their drill sequence during the Battle Color Detachment’s annual ceremonial training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., Feb 19, 2023. The Marines train to impeccable and extraordinary standards, refining their skills in preparation for their west coast tour. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

