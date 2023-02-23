Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Capt. Carlos Plazas

Congratulations Capt. Carlos Plazas on being Airlifter of the Week!
Plazas is a principal legal advisor to all 374th Airlift Wing commanders operating in support of the wing's mission and its deployed operations. His legal analysis and timely advice for a Quantity Distance Safety Submission helped enhance Yokota's ability to host additional mobility and combat air assets in support of Agile Combat Employment for the Pacific Air Command operations.
Thank again for your hard work Capt. Carlos Plazas!
