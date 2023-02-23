Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Airlifter of the Week: Capt. Carlos Plazas

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.10.2023

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Congratulations Capt. Carlos Plazas on being Airlifter of the Week!

    Plazas is a principal legal advisor to all 374th Airlift Wing commanders operating in support of the wing's mission and its deployed operations. His legal analysis and timely advice for a Quantity Distance Safety Submission helped enhance Yokota's ability to host additional mobility and combat air assets in support of Agile Combat Employment for the Pacific Air Command operations.

    Thank again for your hard work Capt. Carlos Plazas!

