Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours [Image 1 of 8]

    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Roddan, right, 374th Airlift Wing commander, helps Hiroyuki Kurihara, left, Vice Mayor of Mizuho City, Japan, pilot a C-130J Super Hercules simulator, during a community engagement event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2023. Over several engagements, Roddan was able to provide local mayors and vice mayors from four municipalities, an opportunity to learn about Yokota’s mission to conduct airlift operations throughout the region. Hosting these types of community events helps Yokota Air Base strengthen the relationship shared between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 02.27.2023 00:11
    Photo ID: 7651565
    VIRIN: 230203-F-AD344-1112
    Resolution: 7510x5007
    Size: 34.36 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours
    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours
    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours
    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours
    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours
    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours
    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours
    US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota Air Base
    USAF
    community engagement
    C-130J simulator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT