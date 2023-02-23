US, Japan partnership takes off during C-130J simulator tours

Col. Andrew Roddan, right, 374th Airlift Wing commander, helps Hiroyuki Kurihara, left, Vice Mayor of Mizuho City, Japan, pilot a C-130J Super Hercules simulator, during a community engagement event at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Feb. 3, 2023. Over several engagements, Roddan was able to provide local mayors and vice mayors from four municipalities, an opportunity to learn about Yokota’s mission to conduct airlift operations throughout the region. Hosting these types of community events helps Yokota Air Base strengthen the relationship shared between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

