    Coast Guard stops Cuban migrant vessel from landing in United States

    LAYTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Abban 

    U.S. Coast Guard Academy

    The crew of a 33-foot special purpose craft assigned to Coast Guard Station Islamorada get ready to make their approach during the interdiction of 16 Cuban migrants, Layton, Florida, Feb. 25, 2023. The group of migrants were only a few hundred feet from shore before being interdicted. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Abban)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 22:54
    Location: LAYTON, FL, US 
    This work, Coast Guard stops Cuban migrant vessel from landing in United States, by PO2 Matthew Abban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Cuba
    D7
    Migrant Interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    OPSEW
