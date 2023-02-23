Coast Guard stops Cuban migrant vessel from landing in United States

The crew of a 33-foot special purpose craft assigned to Coast Guard Station Islamorada get ready to make their approach during the interdiction of 16 Cuban migrants, Layton, Florida, Feb. 25, 2023. The group of migrants were only a few hundred feet from shore before being interdicted. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Abban)

Date Taken: 02.25.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 Location: LAYTON, FL, US