Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of Misawa: Safety [Image 2 of 2]

    Faces of Misawa: Safety

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 35th Fighter Wing Safety office pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Safety manages command safety training, education, and awards programs and is the safety focal point that is responsible for Misawa organizations and agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 21:05
    Photo ID: 7651455
    VIRIN: 230119-F-VB704-1012
    Resolution: 4586x5733
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of Misawa: Safety [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Faces of Misawa: Safety
    Faces of Misawa: Safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Faces of Misawa
    Safety: 35th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT