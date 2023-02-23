Members of the 35th Fighter Wing Safety office pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. Safety manages command safety training, education, and awards programs and is the safety focal point that is responsible for Misawa organizations and agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 21:05 Photo ID: 7651455 VIRIN: 230119-F-VB704-1012 Resolution: 4586x5733 Size: 3 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Faces of Misawa: Safety [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.