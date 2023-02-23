AFW2 Trials 2023

Andy Oliver, an Air Force Wounded Warrior trials athlete, competes in a swimming competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2023. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program offers wounded warriors a professional coaching staff, many of whom are competitive athletes themselves.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)
