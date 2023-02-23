AFW2 Trials 2023

Retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Garrett Kuwada (right) and Senior Amn. Moses Debraska (left), Air Force Wounded Warrior trials athletes, talk after competing in a swimming event at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2023. Air Force Wounded Warrior Trials are a paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports such as seated volleyball and wheelchair basketball. It also features traditional Olympic style sports such as swimming, track and field, cycling, powerlifting, archery, air riffle and air pistol, all of which uses equipment adapted to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

