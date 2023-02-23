Retired U.S. Army Maj. Hai Pham (left) and Ben Wilson (right), Air Force Wounded Warrior trials athletes, celebrate after medaling at a swimming competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interest and ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 20:12
|Photo ID:
|7651396
|VIRIN:
|230226-F-SK849-0200
|Resolution:
|4821x3214
|Size:
|12.38 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
