    AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    AFW2 Trials 2023

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Airman Jhobany Sanchez 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Retired U.S. Army Maj. Hai Pham (left) and Ben Wilson (right), Air Force Wounded Warrior trials athletes, celebrate after medaling at a swimming competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interest and ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 20:12
    Photo ID: 7651396
    VIRIN: 230226-F-SK849-0200
    Resolution: 4821x3214
    Size: 12.38 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #AFW2 #WarriorCare #MilitaryCaregiver #AirForce #RealitytoResiliency #Airman4Life #3AVS

