AFW2 Trials 2023

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Hai Pham (left) and Ben Wilson (right), Air Force Wounded Warrior trials athletes, celebrate after medaling at a swimming competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 26, 2023. In 2011, the Department of Defense created the Military Adaptive Sports Program to enhance warrior recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members in ongoing daily adaptive activities based on their interest and ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

