Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Jungle Attack Community Relations Event [Image 3 of 3]

    Jungle Attack Community Relations Event

    KADENA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.17.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jessica Hattell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Feb. 17, 2023) Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Sub-Area Activity Okinawa and Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa personnel clear foliage around sacred sites on White Beach Naval Facility as part of “Jungle Attack,” Feb. 17, 2023. The “Jungle Attack” community service project is regularly conducted by U.S. Navy and Japanese volunteers to maintain accessibility to old family tombs and sacred sites on White Beach. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jessica Ann Hattell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 18:22
    Photo ID: 7651368
    VIRIN: 230217-N-PQ586-1446
    Resolution: 7694x5129
    Size: 26.61 MB
    Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Attack Community Relations Event [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Jessica Hattell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Jungle Attack Community Relations Event
    Jungle Attack Community Relations Event
    Jungle Attack Community Relations Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VOLUNTEER
    OKINAWA
    COMREL
    USNAVY
    WHITE BEACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT