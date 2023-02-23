AFW2 - JBA C.A.R.E. Event 2022

The Department of Defense recognizes November as Warrior Care Month where military service branches and organizations highlight the strength and resilience of our wounded, ill, and injured service members, their families, and caregivers. This effort aims to raise awareness of the recovery coordination resources and programs readily available for wounded warriors to assist in their overall physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.



The Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) Program hosted their Northeast C.A.R.E. Event at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland as they celebrated Warrior Care Month. The week-long event consisted of resilience activities, support workshops, adaptive sports training, and a networking fair. In honor of Warrior Care Month, AFW2 integrated a Day of Healing where wounded warriors, and their caregivers, showcased their creativity and talents through musical and theatrical performances and an artwork display.

