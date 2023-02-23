U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon personnel conduct maintenance

Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Magness, a machinery technician and Coast Guard Station Marathon crewmember, conducts maintenance on a Coast Guard Station Marathon 45-foot response boat-medium at the station, Feb. 12, 2023. The RB-M missions are search and rescue, living marine resources, recreational boating safety, enforcement of laws and treaties and port. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

