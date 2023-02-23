Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon personnel conduct maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon personnel conduct maintenance

    MARATHON, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Magness, a machinery technician and Coast Guard Station Marathon crewmember, conducts maintenance on a Coast Guard Station Marathon 45-foot response boat-medium at the station, Feb. 12, 2023. The RB-M missions are search and rescue, living marine resources, recreational boating safety, enforcement of laws and treaties and port. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 12:48
    Photo ID: 7651145
    VIRIN: 230212-G-TR299-1011
    Resolution: 3046x2114
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: MARATHON, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon personnel conduct maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon personnel conduct maintenance
    U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon personnel conduct maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Station Marathon
    Coast Guard
    Maintenance
    MK
    Florida Keys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT