U.S. Coast Guard Station Marathon personnel conduct maintenance

Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Magness, a machinery technician and Coast Guard Station Marathon crewmember, conducts maintenance on a Coast Guard Station Marathon 45-foot response boat-medium at the station, Feb. 12, 2023. The RB-M is equipped with twin MTU Detroit Diesel Series 60 and can reach a maximum speed of 40 knots. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

