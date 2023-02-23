U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jesus Chavez, an assault amphibious vehicle crewman with 2nd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, participates in a Urban Operations Training range during Intrepid Maven 23.2, in Israel, Feb. 26, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between USMARCENT and the IDF designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emma Gray)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 11:19
|Photo ID:
|7651122
|VIRIN:
|230226-M-RQ720-1206
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|25.92 MB
|Location:
|IL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd AABn conducts Urban Operations Training during Intrepid Maven 23.2 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Emma Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
