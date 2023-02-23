Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bahrain Black History event [Image 1 of 3]

    Bahrain Black History event

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.26.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Helen Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230226-N-CR519-1025 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 26, 2023) From left to right, Chief Master-at-Arms Candace Dickson, Jerimiah Fernandes, Chaplain Leroy Young, and Jennifer Williams sing during a Black History Month event in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 26, 2023. During the event, a panel of speakers held a discussion about African American history and personal experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Helen Brown)

    Bahrain
    Black history month
    Inspiring Change

