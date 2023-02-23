230226-N-CR519-1025 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 26, 2023) From left to right, Chief Master-at-Arms Candace Dickson, Jerimiah Fernandes, Chaplain Leroy Young, and Jennifer Williams sing during a Black History Month event in Manama, Bahrain, Feb. 26, 2023. During the event, a panel of speakers held a discussion about African American history and personal experiences. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Helen Brown)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 07:42
|Photo ID:
|7651056
|VIRIN:
|230226-N-CR519-1025
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|794.01 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Black History event [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Helen Brown, identified by DVIDS
