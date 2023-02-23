Moody A-10s attack Forward Tiger 23

U.S. Air Force Airman Hannah Mares, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief fuels an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft during exercise Forward Tiger at the Luis Muniz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 20, 2023. Throughout the exercise the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD), Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) will train together to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

