    Moody A-10s attack Forward Tiger 23 [Image 16 of 17]

    Moody A-10s attack Forward Tiger 23

    PUERTO RICO

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 75th Fighter Squadron taxis down the runway at the Luis Muniz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 21, 2023. The aircraft flew from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia to Puerto Rico in support of exercise Forward Tiger. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

    ACC
    AFSouth
    Agile Combat Employment
    Forward Tiger 23

