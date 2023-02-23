A row of A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 75th Fighter Squadron sit at the Luis Muniz Marin International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, Feb. 21, 2023. The aircraft flew from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia to Puerto Rico in support of exercise Forward Tiger. Throughout the exercise the Dominican Republic Air Force, Jamaica Defense Force and the United States Air Force will train together to promote seamless interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2023 Date Posted: 02.26.2023 07:04 Photo ID: 7651003 VIRIN: 230221-F-NU502-1085 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 10.78 MB Location: PR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody A-10s attack Forward Tiger 23 [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.