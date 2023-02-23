USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230225-N-OX847-1081 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 25, 2023) Lt. Cmdr Brandon Allgood, right, and Lt. Steve Nicklaus, both assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, don flight gear aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 25, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

