    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 12 of 16]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    ADRIATIC SEA

    02.25.2023

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230225-N-OX847-1012 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 25, 2023) Lt. Cmdr Brandon Allgood, right, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, gives Sailors a pre-flight brief aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Feb. 25, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.26.2023 05:01
    Photo ID: 7650938
    VIRIN: 230225-N-OX847-1012
    Resolution: 5376x3840
    Size: 787.13 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 16 of 16], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

