230225-N-IX644-1082 ADRIATIC SEA (Feb. 25, 2023) Navy Counselor 1st Class Tahair Wilson, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), mans a fire hose during a general quarters drill, Feb. 25, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2023 05:07
|Photo ID:
|7650932
|VIRIN:
|230225-N-IX644-1082
|Location:
|ADRIATIC SEA
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 16 of 16], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
