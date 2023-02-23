Col. Victor De Peña Paradas, San Isidro Base commander, shakes hands with Maj. Lawrence Thomas, 23rd Air Base Squadron deputy, during an airshow at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023.The airshow was dedicated to the FARD's 75th anniversary where both U.S. and Dominican Republic aircraft demonstrated capabilities and strengthened their bond as partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 21:39 Photo ID: 7650724 VIRIN: 230219-F-NC874-0056 Resolution: 6446x3885 Size: 2.23 MB Location: SAN ISIDRO, DO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forward Tiger 23 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.