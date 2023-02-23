A member of the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD) prepares to gear up in case of an emergency during an airshow at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023. The airshow was integrated into Operation Forward Tiger, an exercise designed to build on longstanding partnerships throughout the Caribbean and contribute to enhanced military readiness, humanitarian relief, and disaster response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 21:39 Photo ID: 7650723 VIRIN: 230219-F-NC874-0029 Resolution: 5966x3654 Size: 2.13 MB Location: SAN ISIDRO, DO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forward Tiger 23 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.