    Forward Tiger 23 [Image 4 of 5]

    Forward Tiger 23

    SAN ISIDRO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD) prepares to gear up in case of an emergency during an airshow at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023. The airshow was integrated into Operation Forward Tiger, an exercise designed to build on longstanding partnerships throughout the Caribbean and contribute to enhanced military readiness, humanitarian relief, and disaster response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

    This work, Forward Tiger 23 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

