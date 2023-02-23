Forward Tiger 23

Members of the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD) watch as a U.S. Airman from the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing ensures an A-10C Thunderbolt II is prepared as a static display for an airshow at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023. The airshow was dedicated to the FARD's 75th anniversary where both U.S. and Dominican Republic aircraft demonstrated capabilities and strengthened their bond as partner nations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

