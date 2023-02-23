Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward Tiger 23 [Image 1 of 5]

    Forward Tiger 23

    SAN ISIDRO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    02.14.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Smith 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Dominican Republic Air Force (FARD) watch as a U.S. Airman from the 23rd Air Expeditionary Wing ensures an A-10C Thunderbolt II is prepared as a static display for an airshow at San Isidro Air Base, Dominican Republic, Feb. 19, 2023. The airshow was dedicated to the FARD's 75th anniversary where both U.S. and Dominican Republic aircraft demonstrated capabilities and strengthened their bond as partner nations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica H. Smith-McMahan)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023
    Photo ID: 7650719
    VIRIN: 230219-F-NC874-0002
    Resolution: 6004x3324
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: SAN ISIDRO, DO 
    This work, Forward Tiger 23 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Jessica Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Integrating with neighbors provides lasting results

