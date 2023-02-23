Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 5 of 5]

    AFW2 Trials 2023

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Airman Jhobany Sanchez 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Charlie Dye, a Wounded Warrior trials athlete, waves to the crowd during a cycling competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 25, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 20:14
    Photo ID: 7650696
    VIRIN: 230225-F-SK849-0013
    Resolution: 5162x3441
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFW2 Trials 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Jhobany Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023
    AFW2 Trials 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #AFW2 #WarriorCare #MilitaryCaregiver #AirForce #RealitytoResiliency #Airman4Life #3AVS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT