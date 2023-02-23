AFW2 Trials 2023

Members of the Air Force Wounded Warrior seated volleyball team compete against the Georgian team at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 25, 2023. Air Force Trials are a Paralympic style competition that features adaptive sports which uses equipment tailored to the needs of the athletes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jhobany Sanchez)

