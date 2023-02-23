This photo illustration was created as a practice tool using photoshop at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Feb. 25, 2023. This graphic was created using Adobe Photoshop and to be used by the recruiting team from the 114th Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration created by Tech. Sgt. Jordan M. Hohenstein)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2023 17:16
|Photo ID:
|7650691
|VIRIN:
|230225-Z-FF222-1001
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|695.37 KB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recruitment Tool, by TSgt Jordan Hohenstein, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT