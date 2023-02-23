NAVAL BASE GUAM – Capt. Carl Trask, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, presents the personnel readiness white “P” award to Chief Yeoman (Submarine) Daquandre Gregoire of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760), during an awards ceremony held at Naval Base Guam, Feb. 24. The trophy is awarded annually to one ship or aircraft squadron from both the Pacific and Atlantic Fleet for having achieved the greatest improvement in battle efficiency during the calendar year, based upon the battle efficiency competition. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Date Posted: 02.25.2023 16:50 Photo ID: 7650687 VIRIN: 230224-N-DI326-1002 Resolution: 3198x3997 Size: 1.72 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Jefferson City receives Personnel Readiness white “P” award, by LT Eric Uhden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.