    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support [Image 7 of 7]

    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    LOBO Highlight is a photo Illustration created as a social media graphic to showcase the Airman of the 114th Fighter Wing at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Feb. 25, 2023. The graphic was created using Canva as part of a graphic series to spotlight a different Fighting Lobo team member each month. (U.S. Air National Guard Illustration by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    LRS
    Customer Support
    114th Fighter Wing

