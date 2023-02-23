114th Fighter Wing Customer Support

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ellie Anderson, a customer support apprentice assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron, poses for a portrait as part of a LOBO Highlight project at Joe Foss Field, Feb. 25, 2023. A LOBO Highlight is a graphic part of a larger series created to spotlight different Fighting Lobo team members each month on the 114th Fighter Wing’s social media pages. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

