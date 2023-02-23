Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support [Image 4 of 7]

    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ellie Anderson (left), customer support apprentice and Staff Sgt. Ryan McNamara, customer support craftsman (right), both assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron work together to fulfill a customer’s equipment order during February’s unit training assembly at Joe Foss Field, Feb. 25, 2023. Members of the Logistics Readiness Squadron customer support ensure the different organizations around the base have the necessary supplies to effectively and efficiently perform their mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 14:20
    Photo ID: 7650647
    VIRIN: 230225-Z-WN050-1004
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing Customer Support [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support
    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support
    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support
    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support
    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support
    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support
    114th Fighter Wing Customer Support

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Customer Support
    114th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT