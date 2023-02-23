USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Live Fire With The 31st MEU

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 19, 2023) A Marine assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) reloads an M4A1 carbine during a live-fire small arms exercise in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 19. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

