Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Live Fire With The 31st MEU [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Live Fire With The 31st MEU

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 19, 2023) A Marine assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fires an M4A1 carbine during in a live-fire small arms exercise in the hangar bay of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), while sailing underway in the Philippine Sea, Feb. 19. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Bakerian)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 11:39
    Photo ID: 7650571
    VIRIN: 230219-N-FI026-1698
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Live Fire With The 31st MEU [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Matthew Bakerian, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Live Fire With The 31st MEU
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Live Fire With The 31st MEU
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Live Fire With The 31st MEU
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Live Fire With The 31st MEU
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Small Arms Live Fire With The 31st MEU

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Gun Shoot
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    USS America (LHA 6)
    ForgedByTheSea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT