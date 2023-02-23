Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Ship Tour [Image 2 of 3]

    USS America Conducts Ship Tour

    OSAKA, JAPAN

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    OSAKA, Japan (Feb. 21, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) 2nd Class Efraim Grebnev, right, from Seattle, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), guides Raymond Greene, center, deputy chief of mission, U.S. Embassy Tokyo, Japan, on a tour in the ship’s main engine room while moored in Osaka, Japan Feb. 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 11:05
    Location: OSAKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Ship Tour [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Amy Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

