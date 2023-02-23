USS America Conducts Ship Tour

OSAKA, Japan (Feb. 21, 2023) Capt. Shockey Snyder, center, commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), briefs Raymond Greene, right, deputy chief of mission, U.S. Embassy Tokyo, Japan, during a tour on the ship’s flight deck while moored in Osaka, Japan Feb. 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

