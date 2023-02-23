Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America Conducts COMREL [Image 1 of 6]

    USS America Conducts COMREL

    OSAKA, JAPAN

    02.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Amy Bise 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    OSAKA, Japan (Feb. 21, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Jimazecia Yarbrough, right, from Melbourne, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), and Sergeant Abraham Abtan, left, from Onsted, Michigan, temporarily assigned to America, play outdoor games with orphans at the Holy Family Home orphanage in Osaka, Japan Feb. 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 10:51
    Photo ID: 7650559
    VIRIN: 230221-N-HJ896-2005
    Resolution: 4315x2877
    Size: 929.14 KB
    Location: OSAKA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts COMREL [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Amy Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America Conducts COMREL
    USS America Conducts COMREL
    USS America Conducts COMREL
    USS America Conducts COMREL
    USS America Conducts COMREL
    USS America Conducts COMREL

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    COMREL
    children
    Orphanage
    Osaka
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT