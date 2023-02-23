USS America Conducts COMREL

OSAKA, Japan (Feb. 21, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Jimazecia Yarbrough, right, from Melbourne, Florida, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), and Sergeant Abraham Abtan, left, from Onsted, Michigan, temporarily assigned to America, play outdoor games with orphans at the Holy Family Home orphanage in Osaka, Japan Feb. 21. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, alongside the 31st MEU, is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

