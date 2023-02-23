UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC

Soldiers from the United Arab Emirates 11th Mountain Battalion and U.S. Army 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade establish a patrol base during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 23-04, Feb. 24, 2023. United Arab Emirate soldiers from the 11th Mountain Battalion are participating in the training rotation alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade. UAE soldiers will train alongside a U.S. Army brigade throughout this JRTC rotation to increase tactical interoperability and readiness.

Date Taken: 02.24.2023 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US