Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC [Image 1 of 10]

    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2023

    Photo by Maj. Jason Welch 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, conduct an air assault operation during Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 23-04, Feb. 24, 2023. United Arab Emirate soldiers from the 11th Mountain Battalion are participating in the training rotation alongside U.S. Army Soldiers from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and the 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade. UAE soldiers will train alongside a U.S. Army brigade throughout this JRTC rotation to increase tactical interoperability and readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2023
    Date Posted: 02.25.2023 09:17
    Photo ID: 7650532
    VIRIN: 230224-A-XI247-001
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC
    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC
    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC
    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC
    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC
    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC
    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC
    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC
    UAE and U.S. troops initiate operations at JRTC
    UAE and U.S. troops conduct air assault operations at JRTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    JRTC
    UAE
    Joint Readiness Training Center
    Commandos
    SFAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT